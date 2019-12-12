Secretly-recorded video leads to St. Pete man’s arrest on animal cruelty charge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A neighbor’s secretly-recorded video is all it took for St. Petersburg police to arrest a dog owner for felony animal cruelty.

8 On Your Side obtained the very same video.

Pinellas County Animal Services is where the 4-year-old pit bull mix is now, after police removed him from the home of Cole Herrmann.

Peering through the fence between her home and the home of Cole Herrmann, the neighbor, who asked we not use her name, recorded Herrmann beating his dog unconscious.

In the video, Herrman can be seen punching the dog 10 times in the head with the dog while restrained in a metal cage in the backyard of a home on 38th Avenue North in St. Petersburg.

“If you didn’t want to get in trouble, you should have pooped in your cage” said Herrmann, on the hidden camera.

The neighbor tells 8 On Your Side, she’s a dog owner herself.

“It was painful. I wanted to jump over the fence and just save the poor thing,” she said.

The dog named “Hrothgar” is recovering from the beating and appears to be very friendly. He’s up to date on shots and is healthy.

The neighbor said disturbances at Herrmann’s home are common.

“People living here with him. And it’s always constant arguments. Yelling and vulgar language. And it’s just on-going” she said.

The neighbor also recorded Herrmann holding the dog down. “Don’t * move. Do not move” Herrmann can be heard saying as he put most of his body on the dog.

“I’ve called the police numerous times. The same, the same thing for 2 years that he’s been here” said the neighbor.

Herrmann told St. Petersburg police, he spanked his dog too hard, according to arrest paperwork.

The neighbor who shot the video is glad it led to Herrmann’s arrest.

Herrmann surrendered Hrothgar and a new owner is making arrangements to adopt him.

8 On Your Side visited Herrmann’s home who didn’t answer his door.