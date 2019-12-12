Second sexual assault at Clearwater ALF in as many months

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Two sexual assaults at the same assisted living facility in Clearwater in as many months.

The latest case involves a resident who assaulted another resident at the Advanced Health and Rehabilitation Center on Fairwood Avenue.

68-year old Stephen Pildade is now facing a charge of sexual battery on the mentally defective.

According to the arrest affidavit, Pildade entered the victim’s room while she slept, it says he asked the victim to perform oral sex on him and proceeded to force her to do it. A CNA who was collecting trays in the area saw Pildade in the woman’s room and began yelling at him.

The previous incident at the facility happened in September, when Falo Kane, who was working there as a CNA is accused of sexually assaulting a resident. Kane worked at a number of ALF’s in the area and is currently facing eight counts of sexual assault involving victims at various locations.

Lt. Michael Walek with the Clearwater Police Department spoke about the cases at the facilities.

“Two cases at the same facility. Different scenarios,” said Walek. “One was a worker. This was a resident on resident type of situation. Again I can’t speak on what their policies and procedures are there. That would be a better question answered by them. “

Eight On Your Side wanted to know what is being done to protect these vulnerable residents. When we contacted the facility, a representative at Advanced Health and Rehabilitation Center told us he is referring this matter to the company’s attorneys.

We followed up with an e-mail and are awaiting a response.