Second body found in case of Safety Harbor man accused of killing his mother

This Aug. 3 photo shows the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Safety Harbor. Deputies said John Clark was shot and killed by deputies after he allegedly killed his mother on Flanders Way. (WFLA photo)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Another body has been found in the case of a man suspected of killing his mother in Safety Harbor, authorities announced Wednesday.

John Clark, 32, was shot and killed by deputies at a home on Flanders Way Saturday morning.

Deputies said they were called to the home to check on Clark’s mother, and found her dead at the scene. Clark was also there.

Deputies said Clark called his friend in Illinois and told him that he killed his mother and that he did not want to go to jail. Then he got into his mother’s car with a shotgun and tried to drive away, deputies said.

“They [the deputies] were telling him to drop the gun and stop the car,” Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said. “He did neither and continued driving slowly to the west. He took the shotgun from behind his legs and pointed it to the passenger side window where the deputies were and the deputies fired.”

Clark was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he later died.

Two days into their investigation, deputies visited the home 54-year-old Michael Robinson on Sabal Springs Circle and found him dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies said Clark and Robinson knew each other, but did not provide more details about the circumstances leading to Robinson’s death.

Anyone that may have seen a blue 2012 Volkswagen EOS in the area between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, to contact Detective S. Robinson of the Robbery/Homicide Unit at (727) 582-5669 or srobinson1@pcsonet.com.

LATEST STORIES: