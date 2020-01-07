Search underway for woman suspected of involvement in Clearwater stabbing

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department needs your help locating a woman who officials say is wanted in relation to a stabbing incident that occurred on Dec.30.

Police believe Shateardra Woods stabbed a woman at Vine Avenue and Palmetto Street after the two got into a nargument.

Detectives believe Woods has been evading police with the help of others and anyone who assists in her evasion could face charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.