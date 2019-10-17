Search underway for person who lost wedding ring at St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Have you recently lost a wedding ring?
The search is underway for a ring believed to belong to a newlywed couple!
The gold ring has the name “Aissa” engraved on the inside. With the date next to the name, July 18, 2019.
If you think you know who the ring belongs to you can message St. Pete Beach on Facebook by clicking here.
