Search underway for person who lost wedding ring at St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Have you recently lost a wedding ring?

The search is underway for a ring believed to belong to a newlywed couple!

The gold ring has the name “Aissa” engraved on the inside. With the date next to the name, July 18, 2019.

Courtesy: St. Pete Beach Facebook Page

If you think you know who the ring belongs to you can message St. Pete Beach on Facebook by clicking here.

