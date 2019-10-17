Search underway for person who lost wedding ring at St. Pete Beach

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St.Pete Beach Facebook Page

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Have you recently lost a wedding ring?

The search is underway for a ring believed to belong to a newlywed couple!

The gold ring has the name “Aissa” engraved on the inside. With the date next to the name, July 18, 2019.

Courtesy: St. Pete Beach Facebook Page

If you think you know who the ring belongs to you can message St. Pete Beach on Facebook by clicking here.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss