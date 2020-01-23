Missing 85-year-old woman with dementia found in Holiday

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Police say Lorraine Creamer has been found safe in Holiday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Tarpon Springs police are searching for a missing 85-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Police say Lorraine Creamer was last seen at 3:45 p.m. at 501 S. Walton Ave.

Creamer is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Police say she has short gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants, a light blue sweater and a purple jacket.

Police say she walks in a “hunched” manner due to a medical condition.

If you have any information on Creamer’s whereabouts, please contact TSPD at 727-937-6151.

LATEST STORIES: