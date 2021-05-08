Search underway for missing 13-year-old girl from Tarpon Springs

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas Park Police Department is currently searching for a 13-year-old girl.

Police say Athanasia Kotsironis did not return home from Pinellas Secondary School, located in Pinellas Park, on Thursday; however, it is believed she rode her bus home to Tarpon Springs.

During their investigation, police say Kotsironis is possibly in the company of two other runaway teenagers from Clearwater: 15-year-old Lamyah Rumph and 14-year-old Jada Rumph.

If you have any information on Kotsironis’ whereabouts, please contact the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864.