Search underway for missing 13-year-old girl from Tarpon Springs

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pinellas Park Police Department

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas Park Police Department is currently searching for a 13-year-old girl.

Police say Athanasia Kotsironis did not return home from Pinellas Secondary School, located in Pinellas Park, on Thursday; however, it is believed she rode her bus home to Tarpon Springs.

During their investigation, police say Kotsironis is possibly in the company of two other runaway teenagers from Clearwater: 15-year-old Lamyah Rumph and 14-year-old Jada Rumph.

If you have any information on Kotsironis’ whereabouts, please contact the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss