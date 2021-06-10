Search underway for hit-and-run driver who killed popular Tampa Bay singer in Clearwater

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A popular singer in a Tampa Bay band has been identified as the victim of a deadly hit and run early this morning in Clearwater.

Tyler Deremo, 26 of Largo was the lead singer in the band Wicked Evil Grin who played in the Bay Area.

Early Thursday morning, just before 2:00 a.m., Clearwater Police say Deremo was on a skateboard on Gulf to Bay Boulevard just east of Keen Road when he was hit by a 2010 Toyota Sierra.

“Witnesses told us that the vehicle hit the individual, never stopped, never tapped the brakes, never paused, didn’t get out, didn’t check the guy, just went on their way like nothing had happened,” said Rob Shaw with the Clearwater Police Department.

Police found the car involved in the crash a short distance away and now know who owns the car and are trying to locate the person they believe was driving at the time.

“The vehicle had serious damage to the front end, the windshield was partially smashed, there was heavy front end damage on the driver’s side. So there is no way you didn’t know you hit a person and you left that person dying in the road,” said Shaw.

Tom Maney played with Deremo in the band Wicked Evil Grin and is devastated by his loss.

“He was an awesome guy. He had a million friends because of how outgoing he was and he would be the one who would go up to every single person and strike up a conversation and talk to those people,” said Maney.

He’s now hoping police locate the person who hit his friend and drove off.

“I don’t even know how that’s in anyone’s capacity to do that,” said Maney.