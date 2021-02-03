LIVE NOW /
Search underway for armed, dangerous man wanted for murder in St. Petersburg

Pinellas County

St. Petersburg Police Department

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department needs your help locating a man accused of murder in St. Petersburg.

According to police, a shooting occurred on Feb. 3, shortly after midnight at the Emerald Pointe Apartments in St. Petersburg.

When police arrived on scene, they found Darren Barnes, 31 dead inside an apartment, and a second man who is recovering from serious injuries. Detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Detectives have identified Cornelius “Cornbread” Whitfield, 31, as the suspect in the murder of Barnes and detectives consider him armed and dangerous.

Police say Whitfield is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds and detectives have reason to believe he is still in the St. Petersburg area.

Anyone with information on Whitfield’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS. A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

