Search underway after police ID accused driver in hit-and-run that killed skateboarder in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Police have identified the man who they say hit and killed a skateboarder in Clearwater then drove away.

The alleged hit-and-run happened early Thursday morning, around 2 a.m., on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard near South Keene Road. Police say they found a victim in the road while responding to reports of a reckless driver in the area.

Clearwater police have now identified that driver as 32-year-old Sergio Mendoza-Mesquite.

A spokesperson for the police department says Mendoza-Mesquite hit a skateboarder, then left him “dying in the street.”

“Witnesses told us that the vehicle hit the individual, never stopped, never tapped the brakes, never paused, didn’t get out, didn’t check the guy, just went on their way like nothing had happened,” said Rob Shaw with the Clearwater Police Department.

The skateboarder was identified Thursday as Tyler Deremo of Largo. He was the lead singer of a Tampa Bay area band called Wicked Evil Grin.

“He was an awesome guy. He had a million friends because of how outgoing he was and he would be the one who would go up to every single person and strike up a conversation and talk to those people,” his bandmate Tom Maney told Jeff Patterson.

Anyone who has information on Mendoza-Mesquite is being asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.