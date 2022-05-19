PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said its Marine Unit is actively searching for a missing swimmer in the Johns Pass area of Pinellas County Thursday afternoon.

Deputies did not immediately release the identity of the person believed to be missing but said three other swimmers were rescued Wednesday night.

News Channel 8 is working to obtain additional information.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.