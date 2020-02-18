Arrest made after boy slammed to ground at Pinellas school, fracturing his skull

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a child’s skull was fractured during an altercation with a behavioral interventionist (BI) at a school in Pinellas Park on Feb. 11.

According to Pinellas Park police, the 12-year-old boy had been “acting out” at lunch, so he was put in an isolated room called the “Room of Opportunity” with Dontae Thomas, 34. There, a physical altercation occurred, and the child started vomiting and losing consciousness, investigators said.

Police said the boy was under adult supervision for approximately 90 minutes, then a different BI escorted him to a conference room where he was under observation for about 30 minutes.

“The child was actively crying, asking for his mother and stating his head hurt,” the affidavit said.

The student was then accompanied by the BIs supervisor, Jarvis Delon West, as he boarded a bus and continued to vomit.

Police said West was “made aware of the fact that force was used against the student, that the student was in obvious medical duress.”

According to an arrest report, West made the bus driver stop at another student’s home to get the boy some water. He also had the driver pass other students’ stops to get the boy home faster.

“Once at the residence of the student, the (BI) released the student without making contact with the child’s mother, observing the child enter the residence from the street,” police said.

The boy’s mother was not made aware of the incident and thought her child was sick of the flu. Two days passed, and the mother became concerned that her son was not getting better, so she brought him to All Children’s Hospital. There, doctors diagnosed him with a fractured skull, two subdural hematomas, and brain bleed.

“All of these injuries are believed to be the result of the aforementioned physical encounter,” police said.

Investigators later learned Thomas had attempted an “arm bar” maneuver to take down the boy, but ended up slamming him on his head.

“The suspect in this case is approximately 5 feet 8 inches and 300 pounds. The student is approximately 100 pounds,” police said.

Police did not say what charges Thomas may face at this time.

West, 28, was arrested and charged with Failure to Report Child Neglect and Neglect of a Child Resulting in Great Bodily Harm.

He was released from the Pinellas County Jail after posting a $55,000 bond.

