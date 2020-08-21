School nurse shortage in Pinellas County, school starts Monday

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County School District said they’re actively hiring for school nurses, as are many school districts around the country.

The school district spokesperson said Friday that there is already a nationwide shortage but then when you add on the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic and schools reopening, they’re in need of permanent nurses.

The school district said Pinellas County students will always be taken care of and will never be without a school nurse. The district spokesperson said they’re hiring temporary nurse agencies in the interim until they can find nurses to take over the positions permanently.

News Channel 8 is speaking with the Pinellas County School Health Services Managing Officer Sara O’Toole, RN, BSN, about when the nurse shortage began, who they are looking for to fill the positions, what precautions are being taken to protect school nurses from coronavirus.

To apply for a school nurse position go the Pinellas County School District’s website.

You can watch Christine McLarty’s full story tonight at 4:30 p.m. on News Channel 8.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: