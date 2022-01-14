Pinellas County teacher quits after yelling racial slur, school says

Papers on desks by window in classroom at university

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A substitute teacher in Florida resigned after students said she yelled a racial slur in the classroom.

School officials in Pinellas County said the 59-year-old woman continued using the slur after going to the principal’s office Wednesday at Lealman Innovation Academy.

District spokeswoman Isabel Mascareñas said the principal reported the substitute teacher who was then put on a do-not-use list. She added the human resources department was setting up a review when the teacher resigned.