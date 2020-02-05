School board employee accused of sexual relationship with student

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Gulfport Police have arrested a school board employee accused of trying to seduce a 16-year-old student.

According to Gulfport police, Malcolm McGruder, 24 sent a female Boca Ciega High School student explicit texts. Police say McGruder worked as a plant operator for the school board.

Police say McGruder knew the teen was a minor and there is no indication at this point that there are other students involved.

McGruder has since resigned from the Pinellas County School District.