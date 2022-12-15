ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s now confirmed that an EF1 tornado did touch down in St. Pete on Thursday afternoon.

One family who lives along 9th Avenue North said they have never been so scared in their lives after the strong winds caused a tree to come down onto their home.

Jordan Byers was sitting on the couch when a tree smashed into the window next to him.

“Yeah, it was like a train noise. Then all of a sudden, I heard windows keep on flopping, and then all of a sudden it broke,” he said.

His mom, Amber, is shaken. Windows are damaged and so is part of their roof. She says the house is flooded.

“Oh my God, it was the scariest thing I’ve ever been through in my entire life. I’ve never been through a tornado,” said Amber Byers.

A few houses down, along 9th Avenue North near 55th Street North, debris was scattered everywhere.

“Broke my front window out, tore all the trees down,” said Michael Kinter, a resident in St. Pete.

Like many affected, Kinter immediately called his insurance company after seeing what the storm did to his home.

“I believe he was in the classroom right over there where the tree fell down,” said William Duckworth, a parent.

A massive tree collapsed onto All Children’s Academy while dozens of students and staff were inside at the time. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The National Weather Service said the tornado traveled about a quarter mile down the street at 100 mph.