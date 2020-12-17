‘Scariest thing I’ve been through’: Pinellas Park businesses begin cleanup following tornadoes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Business owners are picking up the pieces after a tornado ripped through Pinellas Park Wednesday.

Several businesses off of Bryan Dairy Road saw damage, including businesses on 72nd Street, Freeman Pittman Road, and Endeavour Way. Debris was also scattered throughout parking lots and streets.

Ken Collado owns Hot Wheels Automotive off of Bryan Dairy Road. There’s some damage to his business, including damage to several cars. He was at work when the tornado came through.

“I was holding on to the door for dear life, it the scariest thing I’ve been through, I saw the tree land on the car,” Collado said. “It was pretty much over in 60 seconds, it was really quick.”

Just across the street, part of the roof is missing at Dave Swartz’s business, Southern Lock & Supply Co.along with some water damage, but surprisingly, all of his product is safe.

He said he’s just relieved all of his employees made it out safely.

“It was almost as God put a shield around this building, because you can see the path, it should have taken the building in half,” Swartz said. “Just another 2020 obstacle jumped over and we’ll get back to business.”

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado went through Pinellas County, with estimated peak winds reaching 125 mph with a path of 13.1 miles long.

The tornado touched down at 3:49 p.m. near Seminole and lifted at 4:11 p.m.

Business owners like Collado are relieved, because he knows it could have been much worse.

“I thank God for this blessing just to be here talking to you,” Collado said.