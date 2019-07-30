Crash closes portion of Belcher Road for several hours

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A portion of Belcher Road is closed as crews work to replace a power pole that was damaged during a crash.
Pinellas Park police responded to a crash with minor injuries on Belcher Road and 118th Avenue Tuesday morning.
Police said the southbound lanes of the roadway were closed as crews from Duke Energy worked to replace a broken power pole.
The lanes were reopened to traffic around 10 a.m., but the curb lane has remained closed.
LATEST STORIES:
- Two TSA agents suspended after noose found in baggage area of Miami airport
- ACLU: 911 children split at border since 2018 court order
- 6 hurt by lightning while working on a rooftop in Florida
- WAVE WATCH: Winds stay light but storms develop after 3 pm Wednesday
- Women regret ‘go back to Mexico’ rant in Florida Burger King