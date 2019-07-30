Crash closes portion of Belcher Road for several hours

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A portion of Belcher Road is closed as crews work to replace a power pole that was damaged during a crash.

Pinellas Park police responded to a crash with minor injuries on Belcher Road and 118th Avenue Tuesday morning.

Police said the southbound lanes of the roadway were closed as crews from Duke Energy worked to replace a broken power pole.

The lanes were reopened to traffic around 10 a.m., but the curb lane has remained closed.

