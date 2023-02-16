ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man was killed and another was seriously injured after being ejected from a pickup truck in St. Petersburg on Thursday.

The crash happened after 3:00 a.m. along the I-175 on-ramp onto I-275 southbound, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP said the truck driver lost control, causing the pickup to rotate onto the shoulder and overturn multiple times. The driver and a passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

The passenger, a 36-year-old Sarasota man, died from his injuries at the site of the crash. The driver, a 35-year-old Sarasota man, sustained serious injuries. Both men were not wearing seatbelts, according to FHP.

The second passenger, a 30-year-old Sarasota woman, was not hurt in the crash. FHP said she was wearing a seatbelt.