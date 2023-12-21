ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg woman is going through tough times this holiday season and is facing the soaring cost of housing ahead of the new year.

Rufina Cappelli shared her story with 8 On Your Side in November and now her neighbors are stepping in to help.

For 28 years, Cappelli has lived in her St. Pete condo, but now she’s worried about the future.

“I’m down to my last savings,” Cappelli said. “I’m 80 years old and there’s no way I’m going to get out of here and buy another condo. The senior places are filling up because of the rent as well.”

The rising cost of HOA dues is quickly outpacing her budget.

“Things fall apart,” Cappelli said. “I don’t have anything to contribute. I’m at a loss.”

Since Cappelli shared her story with 8 On Your Side, her neighbors made it a mission to spread some holiday cheer.

“I want to be there as a friend for her,” Jaime Williams said. “As a support system.”

Williams and her neighbors have a goal of making the holidays a bit brighter for Cappelli. This weekend, they’re working on a special surprise that will be delivered on Christmas Day.

“We are all contributing and getting some gifts together for her,” Williams said. “I’m going to wrap them and put them on her doorstep and make it look like it’s presents so it feels like it’s real, not just a bag of clothes.”

The community is coming together to make the season brighter for those who needed it the most.

“Santa delivers,” Williams said.