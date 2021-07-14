‘Salute to Service’: Rays to offer complimentary tickets to veterans, teachers, first responders

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays announced Wednesday the return of the Salute to Service program.

Through the program dedicated to military and veterans, teachers, and first responders, eligible fans can receive two complimentary tickets for select regular-season home games and discounted tickets for others.

The first game available for this year’s Salute to Service program is Monday against the Baltimore Orioles. Eligible fans can begin claiming tickets for that game as of Wednesday.

To participate, fans will need to be verified by ID.me, a third-party verification service, at RaysBaseball.com/Military, RaysBaseball.com/Teachers or RaysBaseball.com/FirstResponders. Fans who register will receive emails about future opportunities for complimentary or discounted tickets approximately one week before other eligible games.

“Our organization is dedicated to supporting the people who serve and enrich our communities,” said Rays President Brian Auld. “This program is another way that we can share the magic of Rays baseball and show our continued gratitude to these important people.”

Salute to Service military tickets are available to active duty, retired, or honorably discharged service members of all branches. First responders include police, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians.

All tickets are mobile-only and can be accessed on the MLB Ballpark app.

Fans can choose their own seats in the Lower Reserved area or the GTE Financial Party Deck.

More information and the full list of eligible games are available at RaysBaseball.com/Military, RaysBaseball.com/Teachers and RaysBaseball.com/FirstResponders.