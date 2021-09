Lt. Ryan Stumpf holds his baby for the first time upon returning from deployment. (Courtesy: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro)

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palm Harbor native got to see his baby for the first time after coming home from deployment this past Monday.

In a photo taken by the U.S. Navy, Lt. Ryan Stumpf is seen cradling his baby during the homecoming of the USS Illinois.

The Illinois, a Virginia-class fast-attack submarine, played a role in anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare during the its six-month deployment in the Indo-Pacific, according to the Navy.