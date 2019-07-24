Sailboat stranded on Madeira Beach after storms move through

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Rough weather moving through the Tampa Bay area overnight left a sailboat stranded along Madeira Beach.

People who live near the beach woke up Wednesday morning and found the boat beached near Shoreline Island Resort. Wanda Holyoke sent photos of the sailboat to WFLA.

(Photo sent to WFLA by Wanda Holyoke)

Sgt. Spencer Gross says the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the sailboat around 5:30 a.m. When deputies got to the scene, they found the boat empty. The owner of the boat later told deputies everyone was able to get off safely without injury.

According to Sgt. Gross, bad weather forced the boat to come in from the Gulf. It’s not clear what time the boat got stranded, but Max Defender 8 radar did track a string of storms that moved through the area in the early morning hours.

(Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office photo)

The sailboat was still beached as of around noon Wednesday. Sgt. Gross tells us the tide was too low to get it out in the morning. Crews likely won’t be able to remove the boat until the tide comes in later in the day.