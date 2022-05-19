TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More charges were added against the Saint Leo University professor who was accused of viewing and possessing child pornography, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Dr. Steven Basil Kistulentz was initially arrested on May 17 and charged with two counts of intentional viewing of child pornography. On Thursday, authorities said he was charged with an additional 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, detectives learned a user named ‘SIRRAWDON’ had uploaded child pornography to an online messaging app several times. Detectives were able to link the account to Kistulentz and his residence.

They said he later admitted to sending and receiving images that showed children performing sexual acts.

Kistulentz was appointed the City of Safety Harbor’s poet laureate. He is also a professor at Saint Leo University.

According to his bio on the school’s website, he is the director of the university’s graduate program in creative writing and also an associate English professor.