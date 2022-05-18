PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Saint Leo University professor is facing intentional viewing and possession of child pornography charges.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 55-year old Dr. Steven Basil Kistulentz at his home in Safety Harbor on Tuesday.

According to the arrest affidavit, the sheriff’s office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that said child pornography had been uploaded to a website several times by a user named ‘SIRRAWDON’ between April 19 and May 4, 2021.

A detective submitted several subpoena requests and linked Kistulentz and his residence to the uploads.

After the deputy read him his rights, Kistulentz admitted to sending and receiving images that showed children performing sexual acts, the report said. He initially told investigators he believed the girl seen in the images was an adult, but later changed his story, according to the affidavit.

A representative from the sheriff’s office declined to comment, saying this is an open and ongoing investigation and additional charges are possible.

According to his biography, Kistulentz is the director of the university’s graduate program in creative writing and also an associate English professor.

In 2019, he was appointed the City of Safety Harbor’s poet laureate. He is also the author of the novel Panorama and other works.

St. Leo University released the following statement after his arrest: