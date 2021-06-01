Safety Harbor’s Philippe Park closed after black bear sighting

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Safety Harbor’s Philippe Park will be closed for a few hours as authorities look for a bear that was spotted in the park Tuesday morning.

“We spotted a black bear in the park early this morning nad we are working with the FWC to ensure safety,” city officials said on Twitter.

Clearwater police later released video showing what is believed to be the same bear, roaming a neighborhood in Pinellas County.

“This bear was captured on home video near Curlew and Countryside early Saturday, then made its way south to near the Countryside Recreation Center and Misty Springs condos,” police said on Twitter. It was gone, or hiding, when our officers arrived. This morning, the bear was spotted in Philippe Park.”

The park will be closed until at least noon.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were busy tracking a bear seen roaming a Pasco County neighborhood last week. And residents reporter over the weekend seeing a bear near Curlew Road and Landmark Drive. It is not known if it is the same bear.

Kalyn Lehr shared surveillance video of the bear wandering near her home with WFLA.

“I ran out of the room, and I was like you got to see this. Growing up in Pennsylvania, I’ve seen bears before, but it was so cool to have it that close. Being such a residential area, it’s kind of odd to because normally they don’t do that,” said Lehr.

The FWC has been tracking the bear’s whereabouts. “They said just give him his space. Don’t go running after him don’t chase him, things like that,” said Lehr.

If you see the bear, stay away. Then call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.