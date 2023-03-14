SAFETY HARBOR, Fla (WFLA) — A fire at the Safety Harbor Resort & Spa forced dozens of guests to evacuate Monday night.

According to a city spokesperson, crews discovered a sauna in the men’s shower area engulfed in flames. It took multiple hose lines to put out the blaze. They had to cut a hole in the ceiling of the sauna to keep the fire from spreading.

Phil Stark, who was staying at the resort, said he was in a deep sleep when fire alarms started going off. He looked outside his room and became concerned.

“There was a lot of other people standing out there in the hallway, so I figured this must be real,” Stark said.

Maureen Zenetti, a guest visiting from Virginia, shared her family evacuated the hotel room with only their wallets.

“We were out there for probably what an hour just not sure if we were able to get back in and get our things or what was going to happen,” Zenetti said.

On Tuesday, staff worked to clean up the resort after the fire. The general manager told 8 On Your Side water damage was their biggest concern, but they hope to return to normal operations soon.