SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A resort in Safety Harbor was evacuated after a fire broke out Tuesday night.

Crews responded to a fire alarm at Safety Harbor Resort & Spa (105 N. Bayshore Drive) at 11 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the city of Safety Harbor. Firefighters spotted smoke coming from the building when they arrived.

After crews discovered a sauna engulfed in flames, it took multiple hose lines to put out the blaze. They had to cut a hole in the ceiling of the sauna to keep the fire from spreading.

(Safety Harbor Fire Department)

Guests were evacuated as the building filled with smoke, but no one was hurt, the spokesperson said. Most of them were allowed to return to their rooms once the smoke cleared out.

Hotel management is working on accommodations for guests whose rooms were affected.