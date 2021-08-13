Safety Harbor man hospitalized from indirect lightning strike

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was hospitalized Friday evening after fire rescue officials say he suffered an indirect lightning strike.

According to Clearwater Fire and Rescue, crews were called to a lightning strike in Safety Harbor just before 7 p.m. off of Fifth Street N.

Fire rescue officials say an adult man was working in his yard when he apparently suffered an indirect strike from lightning.

He was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital as a precaution.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.