SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — Several fire crews battled an early morning fire in Safety Harbor Sunday morning.

Safety Harbor Fire Rescue said a heavy fire broke out at a house on Conant Avenue.

Photos showed massive destruction of the house’s structure, with the roof appearing to have collapsed. Crews from Clearwater, Safety Harbor, and Oldsmar worked together to put the fire out.

According to officials, the blaze was accidental and began on the back porch. A spokesperson said the fire was possibly caused by an exterior fire pit that was used Saturday night.

Safety Harbor Fire Rescue said no one was injured in the fire. A resident and a cat were inside the home but were rescued.

According to the spokesperson, the home is no longer livable.