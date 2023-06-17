PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Safety Harbor father is behind bars on child abuse charges after authorities said he was caught on camera “vigorously” shaking his 4-month-old daughter.

Deputies were called to the home of 26-year-old Donovan Hartzell Saturday around 10:35 a.m. where they found him in a bedroom with his 4-month-old daughter laying on the bed crying.

The toddler’s mother reportedly called 911 after she caught the child’s father on camera shaking and hurting the baby. Authorities said the child had visible red marks on her face, neck, arm, and chest.

Detectives said the video provided by the mother shows Hartzell holding the toddler by her shoulders and shaking her “vigorously” back and forth. While she cries, Hartzell begins “aggressively rubbing a blanket in her face,” deputies said.

The child was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hartzell was arrested and charged with child abuse. An investigation remains ongoing.