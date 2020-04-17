Safer-at-home violation: Pinellas County Game shop owner in touch with lawyers after being arrested for staying open

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Pinellas County

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) –  A Pinellas County business owner is being deemed a criminal by some and a hero by others.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Galen Wood Thursday night for violating the safer-at-home order that’s in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wood is the owner of “Kitchen Table Games” in Pinellas Park. Deputies say they checked the business out 5 times in the past 2 weeks and issued warnings. They say Wood argued and just wouldn’t listen.

Galen wood was arrested Thursday night after deputies say several people complained the business was not following the safer-at-home rules.

Wood told us Friday he still believes he was complying with the governor’s orders and he wasn’t going to let county administrators take away his rights. The sheriff told 8 On Your Side that’s simply not true, he was not complying with the governor’s order.

8 On Your Side’s Christine McLarty spoke with Wood on Friday. He says he has never been arrested and found the situation humorous because he didn’t think he did anything wrong.

While we were speaking with Wood, other small business owners in the community drove up to show their support for his actions. One couple made a sign that said, “Braveheart: True small business hero”.

Wood became overwhelmed with emotion and with tears in his eyes thanked them for their support.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is not impressed. He says Wood’s actions are deemed criminal amidst the COVID-19 pandemic because he won’t comply with the law.

According to Gualtieri, Wood was trying to “play games with the law” by keeping his curbside business going and it wasn’t fair to other businesses who are complying and have fully shut down.

Wood is in the midst of talking to lawyers to figure out what his next right move is.

He has been charged with operating a non-essential business and traveling to operate a non-essential business. He was released on a $500 bond Friday morning

