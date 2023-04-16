ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — With the blow of a horn, they were off.

Hundreds of runners compete in a 5K through the streets of Downtown St. Petersburg.

The event also featured a family fun run, so everyone can enjoy the sights of not only St. Pete but also Tropicana Field.

“Different levels of skill and ability, walkers, runners, fast, everybody, just getting out and being active,” Melissa Maguire explained her favorite part of the community event.

“Or if you’re in a stroller,” her husband Charlie Maguire added.

“That too,” Melissa said.

The Maguires brought their 6-year-old sons Rowen to this years’ Running with the Rays 5k and Family Fun Run.

“All age levels and abilities is the most important part,” Melissa said. “Just being able to have everyone come together and have fun.”

A portion of all proceeds benefits the Rays Baseball Foundation and Rowdies Soccer Fund



The charity organization is dedicated to improving the lives of those in need within the Bay Area, focusing primarily on education, youth development, wellness and social responsibility.

Marketing Vice President Patrick Abts said, “They support a lot of great nonprofits throughout the region, so everyone who bought a ticket today for the registration gets to contribute to that so we’re really excited about that.”

You can find out where exactly that money goes here.