Runner who collapsed during Skyway 10K remembered for his non-profit foundation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – At 7:43 a.m. Sunday during the 3rd annual Skyway 10K, Justin Doyle posted a picture on Facebook.

“I saw it when I woke up and I thought he’s got a mile to go,” Lea Doyle, Justin’s brother, told 8 On Your Side.

But the 48-year-old never made it to the finish line after collapsing during a medical emergency. He later died at Manatee Memorial Hospital.

St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue, and the other agencies involved, are reviewing their response to “determine the facts surrounding this tragic incident.”

“He was an aircraft engineer and he loved the Skyway (bridge),” Lea Doyle said, sitting outside his British pub, The Horse and Jockey. “He absolutely loved the Skyway.”

Doyle told 8 On Your Side he wants his brother to be remembered for the love his life who he met after moving from England to Florida.

“I’ve got a sister-in-law who desperately needs support,” he said.

After his wife’s battle with cancer, Justin Doyle started the “Hope, Health and Sunshine Foundation,” which raises money for cancer patients and their families in Tampa Bay.

“He paid the mortgages, he paid the electric bill, he paid the water bill you know, whatever it was he just helped them out,” Lea Doyle said of the many families his brother helped.

Several Good Samaritan runners with medical training stopped to help Doyle, according to a post on the Skyway 10K Facebook page.

“If I got to say one thing to the people that helped him is god bless you,” Lea Doyle said. “I love you, Justin loves you, you know you did everything you could to help.”

Runners on social media have raised concerns about how first responders handled the medical emergency.

St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue released the following statement to 8 On Your Side.

“St. Petersburg Fire Rescue is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life at this year’s Skyway 10k charity race. We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased individual. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue is coordinating with all the agencies involved in the response to conduct a comprehensive post-incident analysis in order to determine the facts surrounding this tragic incident.”

Skyway 10K organizers say they are fully supporting the investigation.

On Friday, Lea Doyle said he finished the garden his brother started in memory of his stepdaughter, who died a year ago Saturday. Now it will be a place to remember both lives lost too soon.

“There’s no point in just continuing to sit down and reflect on how sad you are,” Lea Doyle said. “Justin wouldn’t have wanted that.”

Justin Doyle’s funeral is next week, one day after his wedding anniversary.

8 On Your Side reached out to Mayor of St. Petersburg Rick Kriseman. A representative from his office said he is waiting to learn more from the agencies involved before commenting on what happened last Sunday on the bridge.