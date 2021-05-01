Rowdies fans welcomed back in Al Lang Stadium for season opener

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Fans were back in the stands for the Rowdies season opener Saturday night. This is the first time they’ve been home since the pandemic ramped up last year.

The Al Lang Stadium was filled with yellow and green. There’s no atmosphere like the one you’ll experience at a Rowdies game.

“The excitement of it. Just seeing them out on the field again. Hearing the Ralph’s mob. Everybody yelling and supporting the Rowdies,” said Tiffany Terracciano.

Terracciano and her husband have been die-hard fans for many years, which is why they hated missing last year’s season.

“It was really tough. It’s tougher because they’re not on TV all the time so you don’t get to really get caught up and it put a big pause on it. Made it appreciate it a little more,” said Terracciano.

Now their family is geared up to watch this season in person, safely.

“I mean we all got our vaccines and still going to wear our masks except for when we’re drinking something.”

Stadium officials said the home games are only open to season ticket holders right now. They’re hoping to allow more fans in later this season.