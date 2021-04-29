Round one of Valspar Championship kicks off in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – The PGA Valspar Championship is back with limited attendance at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.

The professional golf tournament brings in pros and golf-lovers from all around the world.

The championship is operated by the not-for-profit organization Copperhead Charities, which helps raise money for several charities that are located primarily in Tampa Bay.

“We took a big hit because we were canceled the week of last year so our charity donations didn’t go out as we expected. This year though because of our partners, I think we’re going to have a bounce-back year. We’re really excited about the potential,” Copperhead Charities Vice General Chair and Former Bucs Player Ronde Barber said.

In addition to the championship, other activities will be going on like Derby Attire Hat Day on Saturday and Champa Bay Day on Sunday.

All fans will have their temperature taken and are required to wear masks at all times unless eating and drinking in designated areas.

The PGA Valspar Championship started April 16 and will go through May 2. Information about tee times and tickets can be found on their website.