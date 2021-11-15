Rosanne Cash, daughter of Johnny Cash cancels Clearwater concert due to COVID-19 policies

FILE – In this May 22, 2018, file photo, Rosanne Cash attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Cash’s latest honor is a medal previously awarded to Toni Morrison, Stephen Sondheim and Georgia O’Keeffe among others. The singer-songwriter is this year’s winner of the Edward MacDowell Medal, presented by the MacDowell artist colony, which announced the prize Sunday, May 17, 2020. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Rosanne Cash, the daughter of Johnny Cash, has announced she will not be performing in Florida due to state laws prohibiting safety measures like asking for proof of vaccination.

Cash had been scheduled to perform at the Capitol Theatre on Jan. 29 in Clearwater as well as in Stuart and Fort Lauderdale.

In a tweet, Cash said “I am disappointed and I know you are as well. I promise to return as soon as possible.”

Last month, the Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheater announced concert-goers will have to show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the event, to attend concerts at the venue.

Cash did not provide information on refunds.