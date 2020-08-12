Rollover crash affecting traffic on Park Boulevard in Pinellas Park

(Photo: Pinellas Park Police Department)

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have responded to a rollover crash on Park Boulevard in Pinellas Park.

The crash happened in the area of Park Boulevard and US Highway 19. There is no word on injuries.

Police have blocked off the median land and northbound turn lane.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.

