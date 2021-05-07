Rolling Stones classic ‘Satisfaction’ written in Clearwater 56 years ago

The Rolling Stones perform during an impromptu concert Saturday night at a New Haven nightclub in New Haven, Conn., Aug. 13, 1989. (AP Photo/Dimo Safari)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been 56 years since the Rolling Stones came up with one of the greatest rock songs of all time – and it allegedly happened right in the Tampa Bay area.

According to History.com, Keith Richards woke up in the early-morning hours of May 7, 1965, grabbed a tape recorder and played the opening riff of the band’s classic “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” before falling back asleep.

The details of exactly where the magical moment happened are somewhat unclear, but many accounts trace it back to Clearwater. Richards apparently wrote in his 2010 book that he was in his flat in London but, according to several sources – including Rolling Stone magazine – the band was at the Fort Harrison Hotel in Clearwater when it happened.

The timeline would check out because the band was in town after playing at Jack Russell Stadium the night before as part of their 1965 1st American Tour.

Several versions of the story behind the hit rock song claim Mick Jagger wrote the lyrics to the song later that day by the pool at the hotel.

Days later, on May 10, the Rolling Stones recorded the track at a studio in Chicago.

Just a few years ago, several previously unseen photos were released documenting the band’s time at the hotel in Clearwater.