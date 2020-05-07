Breaking News
Rolling Stones classic ‘Satisfaction’ written in Clearwater 55 years ago

Pinellas County

ROLLIING STONES 1989_1525902107210

The Rolling Stones perform during an impromptu concert Saturday night at a New Haven nightclub in New Haven, Conn., Aug. 13, 1989. (AP Photo/Dimo Safari)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been 55 years since the Rolling Stones came up with one of the greatest rock songs of all time – and it happened right in the Tampa Bay area.

The Rolling Stones wrote the classic “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” at the Fort Harrison Hotel in Clearwater in the early morning hours of May 7, 1965, according to History.com.

The band was in town after playing at Jack Russell Stadium the night before as part of their 1965 1st American Tour.

According to History.com, Keith Richards woke up overnight, grabbed a tape recorder and played the opening riff before falling back asleep. Several versions of the story behind the hit rock song claim Mick Jagger wrote the lyrics to the song later that day by the pool at the hotel.

Days later, on May 10, the Rolling Stones recorded the track at a studio in Chicago.

Just a few years ago, several previously unseen photos were released documenting the band’s time at the hotel in Clearwater.

