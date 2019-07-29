Robbery suspect accused of choking Clearwater police K9

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – An Orlando man is accused of choking a K9 after robbing Clearwater gas station early Monday morning.

The Clearwater Police Department responded to a robbery at the Sunoco gas station, 3130 Gulf to Bay Boulevard at about 2:10 am.

Officers say a masked man, later identified as 31-year-old Iveson Jean Fils, entered the business and threatened to punch a clerk if she did not give him money. Then he fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police officers and a K9 tracked Fils to a condo complex on McMullen Booth Road. When they tried to take him into custody, police say Fils grabbed the K9’s collar and twisted it, choking the dog. He also tried to bite and kick officers, according to the report.

“The suspect said he needed the money to buy a Greyhound bus ticket to get back to Orlando. Instead, he was taken to the Pinellas County Jail,” the release stated.

Fils was arrested for strong-arm robbery, battery on a police dog and resisting arrest with violence.

He is being held at the Pinellas County Jail.

