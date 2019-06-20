Robber in dreadlock wig strikes another bank in Tampa Bay, police say

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A robber wearing a wig with dreadlocks appears to have struck another bank in the Tampa Bay area.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said the man entered the Mid-Florida Credit Union with a firearm and demanded money from a teller.

He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in a white compact car, which was stolen.

Investigators suspect this is the same man who robbed another Mid-Florida Credit Union in Brandon back in October, wearing the same disguise.

He is described as a 5 feet 10 to 6 feet tall black male with a slender build and a black beard. He was wearing a wig with black dreadlocks and sunglasses during the robbery.

Those with information should call Pinellas Park detectives.

