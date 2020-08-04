LIVE NOW /
Roads to close periodically in Pinellas County due to VP Pence’s Wednesday visit

Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County residents and others traveling in the county can expect periodic road closures on Wednesday due to Vice President Mike Pence’s visit.

Roads that will experience periodic closures include:

  • Howard Franklin Bridge, Gandy Boulevard/Park Boulevard and 66th Street North (10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.)
  • 66th Street North, Bryan Dairy Road, and Starkey Road and 86th Avenue North (12 p.m. and 2 p.m.)
  • Starkey Road, Bryan Dairy Road, US Highway 19 and State Road 60 from US Highway 19 to Mandalay Avenue on Clearwater Beach (1 p.m. and 3 p.m.)
  • State Road 60 from Clearwater Beach to Tampa International Airport (3 p.m. and 5 p.m.)

Traffic on these roads may be closed in all directions at various times and drivers may be rerouted.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid these roads during these times.

