Roads closed in St. Pete after truck hits I-175 overpass, knocking down concrete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Part of Interstate 175 is shut down in St. Petersburg after police say a large truck hit an overpass while driving under it.

The truck was driving on 6th Street South Monday morning when it hit the I-175 overpass above. Police say the impact knocked some concrete down onto 6th Street.

Crews from the Florida Department of Transportation now have to check the bridge for structural integrity and clean the debris that fell.

Police have shut down 6th Street South in both directions from 5th Avenue South to 4th Avenue South. The eastbound lanes of I-175 are also closed at the 6th Street South exit.

LATEST HEADLINES: