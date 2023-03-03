PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay area’s best bus drivers are competing at the annual ‘Roadeo’ on Saturday at the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority.

At the event more than 40 operators from Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Manatee and Sarasota Counties show off their skills on a timed obstacle course.

Tameka Hubbard, a driver with PSTA, is ready for the friendly competition.

“I’m winning, yeah, I’m going to win,” she boasts.

Her coworker, reigning champion Terall Beery, is also ready to make the maneuvers on the course. Beery explains, “It’s anybody’s game. There’s a lot of good competition this year. I really hope that I can bring in another trophy.”

A.J. Ortiz, a supervisor with PSTA reveals, “The trickiest part is knowing that the course is timed and still trying to keep that level of finesse.”

Judges rate competitors on maneuvers including: alley docking, reversing and tight left-hand turns. The winner of the competition walks away with the ‘Best of the Bay’ trophy and bragging rights.

“Your cones, your distances away from certain objects do create penalties,” Ortiz said. “At the end it gets tallied up and the person with the highest score, or least penalties wins.”

This year, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is hosting the ‘Roadeo’ at their headquarters on Scherer Drive in St. Petersburg. Community members are welcome to attend the event at no cost. The first bus rolls out Saturday at 8 a.m.