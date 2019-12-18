Road rage arrest: Man pulls gun out of fanny pack, points it at driver in Clearwater, police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man allegedly threatened another driver with a handgun after he cut him off on a busy road in Clearwater on Monday, police said.

According to Clearwater police, Kelvin Delvontae Deon White, 27, of St. Petersburg, became angry after the victim changed lanes and accidentally cut him off in the area of Sunset Point Road and Belcher Road.

Both vehicles came to a stop at a red light, and White got out of his car and approached the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle, police said. The victim also got out of the car, and their argument escalated, but it did not turn violent until White reached into his fanny pack for a Ruger Security-9 pistol and pointed it at him, police said.

The victim said he backed up and asked White what he planned to do with the firearm, to which White replied, “I should shoot you!” the report states. But he got back into his car and drove off, police said.

The victim followed White, then called 911 and police found him shortly after.

White later admitted to confronting the victim, but said he brandished the firearm in self-defense and told him “if you approach my car, I will have to shoot you.”

Police confiscated White’s firearm and arrested him for aggravated assault. He was released from the Pinellas County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

