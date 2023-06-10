PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man from Riverview was accused of child neglect, among other crimes, after he was allegedly caught racing down I-275 on Thursday.

At 1:30 p.m., a Florida Highway Patrol trooper spotted two vehicles that appeared to be racing each other on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

In an arrest report, the trooper said a BMW and an Infiniti were speeding down the interstate “in clear competition with each other,” passing through traffic. The trooper pulled over the Infiniti just south of Ulmerton Road, while the BMW continued driving “at an extremely high rate of speed.”

The driver – identified as Demarkus Glover, 24 – was immediately detained, according to the arrest report. The trooper reported the smell of “fresh marijuana” wafting from the vehicle, where 11-month-old and 3-year-old children were asleep in the back seat. The toddler was reportedly not sitting in a child seat, the arrest report stated.

An empty firearm case was spotted “in plain sight” on the floorboard and an unloaded handgun was later allegedly found underneath the passenger seat, “readily accessible.” The arrest report stated 13.6 grams of a green leafy substance, assumed to be marijuana, was allegedly found in three separate baggies inside of the vehicle.

Glover was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail on charges of child neglect (without bodily harm), racing on the highway, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana (a misdemeanor). Jail records indicate Glover has bonded out.