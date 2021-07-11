PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health is warning residents that a red tide bloom along Pinellas County beaches could cause mild respiratory problems.

Symptoms could include eye, nose, and throat irritation like one would get with a cold, and those with chronic conditions like asthma might see more severe symptoms, according to the FDOH in Pinellas County.

The department of health states that the symptoms usually subside once the affected person leaves the area or goes inside. The FDOH suggests that those with symptoms should avoid beach areas or go into an air-conditioned space and, if the symptoms continue, contact a healthcare professional.

Other recommendations include:

Do not swim around dead fish.

Stay away locations affected by red tide if you have chronic breathing conditions.

Do not harvest or eat shellfish and distressed or dead fish from this location. Healthy fish should be rinsed with tap or bottled water and throw away the guts.

Keep pets away from water, sea foam, and dead animals.

Those living in beach areas should close windows and run the air conditioner.

If outdoors, the FDH recommends paper filter masks, especially if onshore winds are blowing.

Florida Poison Control Centers have a toll-free 24/7 Hotline for reporting of illnesses, including health effects from exposure to Red Tide at 1-888-232-8635.