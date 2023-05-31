ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A reward is being offered for information about two men seen in a video forcing a victim to withdrawal money from an ATM Saturday morning in St. Petersburg.

The video, released Wednesday, shows two men standing behind a person who is withdrawing money from an ATM.

The two men approached the victim in the area of Central Avenue and 2nd Street and forced the victim at gunpoint to make multiple withdrawals from a nearby ATM, according to police.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

Tips can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County.