Revamped St. Pete Beach hotel to offer influencer-designed wedding packages

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A newly-renovated hotel in St. Pete Beach will soon be opening and will offer influencer-designed weddings for different price points.

The Bellwether Beach Resort, formerly known as the Grand Plaza Hotel, is expected to open on June 1. The wedding packages will be offered for couples immediately. Reservations for packages are already available.

Brittany Farella, the director of marketing for the location, said brand new room product, a new lobby and new dining outlets will be offered at the resort.

“We wanted to make sure we were developing programs that spoke to the uniqueness of the property and I think that we really hit it with this one,” she said.

That’s how the “Styled with Love” program was born.

“So I think that anyone who has gone through the wedding planning process, whether it’s for their own wedding or assisting someone in their family or a loved one, it can be incredibly overwhelming,” Farella said. “So we wanted to be creative in finding a solution that would take the stress away from that planning process.”

The location partnered with four collaborators to develop custom-designed wedding packages. Farella calls them one-of-a-kind reception designs that “literally bring your Pinterest boards to life.”

The collaborators include McKenna Bleau, Megan Pinckney – whose own wedding was featured in Vogue, wedding planner Andi Lipton, and local collaborator Anna Coats of Marry Me Tampa Bay.

Coats’ designs were officially debuted on Instagram on Wednesday for the resort’s #WeddingWednesday.

According to the resort, Coats’ design is called “Tropical Love Affair,” and features a “retro-modern Florida vibe, pops of vibrant colors and trendy palm leaf patterns.”

The women have put together all elements of their wedding designs for the resort exclusively, which include linens, florals, chairs, bars and more.

“We wanted to bring together a diverse group of women that would really have their own take on wedding style, but understood the intricacies that go into planning an event,” Farella said.

Prices begin at $150 per person for the décor packages.

Bellwether Beach Resort is located at 5250 Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach.